Edmonds Sister City Commission looking for families to host Japanese students

The Edmonds Sister City Commission will welcome a group of 15 students and two chaperones from Hekinan, Japan this summer — from Aug. 4-16. The commission is looking for families who are interested in hosting two students in their home during this time.

Students range in age from 15-18, all have studied English and all are enthusiastic about an American family experience.

Weekday activities will be planned and executed by the Sister City Commission, leaving evenings and weekends free for you and your family to get to know your exchange students and show them all that Edmonds and the Pacific Northwest have to offer.

The Edmonds Sister City Commission has been participating in student and adult exchanges with Hekinan, Japan for 25-plus years. For more information about the program, visit the webpage: escc.edmondswa.gov.

You can also visit the commission’s Facebook page to enjoy photos and posts from previous year’s exchanges.

For questions, or a host family application, contact Carolyn LaFave at 425-771-0247 or carolyn.lafave@edmondswa.gov.