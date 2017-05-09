Edmonds Veterans Plaza dedication set for Memorial Day, May 29

The dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Edmonds Veterans Plaza has been set for Memorial Day, May 29, at 2 p.m.

The plaza is located on the grounds of the Edmonds Public Safety Building at 5th Avenue North and Bell Street. It is a joint project of the Edmonds posts of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion, and the City of Edmonds. A large committee of local business and civic leaders has been working to create this lasting tribute for more than two years.

“This plaza is meant to honor all veterans—past, present and future,” said project chair Ron Clyborne, himself a Vietnam Marine Corps veteran.

The hour-long dedication program will be keynoted by retired Air Force Lieutenant General Robert P. Otto, former deputy chief of staff for the Air Force. Other speakers include State Rep. Strom Peterson, Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling and noted veteran artist Michael Reagan.

“This facility is first class in every way,” Clyborne said. “Every local citizen can be justifiably proud of the beauty and scope of it — the wall, the water features and the memorial garden.” Approximately 82 percent of the plaza funding has come from local private contributions, Clyborne added.