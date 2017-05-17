Edmonds Veterans Plaza dedication speakers include prominent Air Force general

Speakers have been announced for the May 29 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the long-awaited Edmonds Veterans Plaza, and they include prominent Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert P. “Bob” Otto.

The dedication ceremony will be on Memorial Day, May 29, at 2 p.m. at 5th Avenue North and Bell Street in Edmonds. Other speakers are Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling, renowned military artist Michael Reagan and 21st District State Rep. Strom Peterson.

Otto is the retired deputy chief of staff for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance at U.S. Air Force headquarters in Washington, D.C. Among his earlier duty assignments, he was responsible for all Air Force operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and Southwest Asia. He is highly experienced command pilot with more that 2,800 flight hours in such aircraft as the F-15 tactical fighter and U-2 ultra-high-altitude reconnaissance jet.

Otto is a graduate of the Air Force Academy. Over his career he has been a squadron, group and wing commander and has served as the Air Force chief and professor at the National War College. Among his many medals, Otto has been awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit and Bronze Star.