Edmonds Young Life to host banquet June 7

Young Life, a worldwide youth outreach organization, is celebrating 45 years of ministry in the Edmonds area. For adults interested in learning more, the staff and support committee for Edmonds Young Life will be hosting a banquet at the Edmonds Yacht Club on June 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Wyldlife, Young Life’s outreach to middle school students, is operating at King’s Junior High School. Young Life is also at Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale and King’s high schools.

Guest speaker will be Mike “Ash” Ashburn, who has served with Young Life for over 30 years and has spoken at events in more than 50 countries.

For more information or to reserve your seat, visit Greateredmonds.younglife.org or contact Dom Folkins, Greater Edmonds Young Life Area Director, at Domfolkins.yl@gmail.com or 425-275-3515.