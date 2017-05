Edmonds-based EPIC Group Writers threw a party last week for winners of its literary contest. The audience enjoyed meeting the winners and hearing their lively works in the Edmonds Library Plaza Room, said Writing Contest Chair Christine Pinto.

Two of the adult winners are from Edmonds – Edward Cornachio and Joanne Peterson. Youth winners Jonna-Lynn Alonso and Jackie Shaw attend Meadowdale High School. The rest of the youth winners attend Kamiak High School in Mukilteo.