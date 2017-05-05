EPIC Group Writers host Spring Social

1 of 5

EPIC Group Writers, an Edmonds 501 (c)(3) organization that supports the literary arts, hosted a Writers and Friends Spring Social at Cafe Louvre on the evening of May 3.

The group offered its thanks to Cafe Louvre owner Haifa Alhussieni, who donated the use of the space, allowing writers, editors, and supportive friends to mingle while enjoying aperitif wine and hors d’oeuvres.

A lively raffle awarded books, Cafe Louvre gift cards and EPIC mugs to the jubilant winners. (Photos by Judith Works, Tori Peters, Vivian Murray)