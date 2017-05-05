EPIC Group Writers host Spring Social

EPIC board member Sandra Walker congratulates columnist Joanne Peterson on her door prize of books by local author Bernadette Pajer.
Board member and poet Gerald Bigelow.
EPIC board members Susan Ferguson and Vivian Murray with Café Louvre owner Haifa Alhussieni.
Writers Gretchen Houser, Paddy Egar, Susan Ferguson and Susan Frederick.
Mystery author Elena Hartwell, with travel writer Rita Ireland pose with Elena's two recently published books.

EPIC Group Writers, an Edmonds 501 (c)(3) organization that supports the literary arts, hosted a Writers and Friends Spring Social at Cafe Louvre on the evening of May 3.

The group offered its thanks to Cafe Louvre owner Haifa Alhussieni, who donated the use of the space, allowing writers, editors, and supportive friends to mingle while enjoying aperitif wine and hors d’oeuvres.

A lively raffle awarded books, Cafe Louvre gift cards and EPIC mugs to the jubilant winners. (Photos by Judith Works, Tori Peters, Vivian Murray)

