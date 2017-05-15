EPIC Writing Group announces its 2017 writing contest winners

Edmonds’ EPIC Writing group Monday announced the winners of its EPIC Fifth Annual Writing Contest. EPIC will hold a party in their honor on Tuesday, May 16, from 6-8 p.m. at the Edmonds Library, 750 Main St.



The contest committee selected these submissions as the 2017 contest winners:

Adult Author Poetry:

First Place: Susan Frederick

Second Place: Joanne Peterson

Honorable Mention: Donna M Rudiger

Adult Author Prose

First Place: Natalie Leif

Second Place: Joanne Peterson

Honorable Mention: Mary Pan

Honorable Mention: Edward Cornach

Youth Author Poetry

First Place: Jenneve Heuett

Second Place: Emily Heineman

Honorable Mention: Lilly Chase

Honorable Mention: Jackie Shaw

Youth Author Prose

First Place: Jonna-Lynn Alonso

Second Place: KT Nguyen

Honorable Mention: Jackie Shaw

The titles of these works are listed on EPIC’s contest website.

The Tuesday celebration honoring the winners of this year’s writing contest is sponsored by the Edmonds Library, Friends of the Library and EPIC Group Writers. The public is invited.