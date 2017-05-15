EPIC Writing Group announces its 2017 writing contest winners

Edmonds’ EPIC Writing group Monday announced the winners of its EPIC Fifth Annual Writing Contest. EPIC will hold a party in their honor on Tuesday, May 16, from 6-8 p.m. at the Edmonds Library, 750 Main St.
The contest committee selected these submissions as the 2017 contest winners:
Adult Author Poetry:
First Place: Susan Frederick
Second Place: Joanne Peterson
Honorable Mention: Donna M Rudiger
Adult Author Prose
First Place: Natalie Leif
Second Place: Joanne Peterson
Honorable Mention: Mary Pan
Honorable Mention: Edward Cornach
Youth Author Poetry
First Place: Jenneve Heuett
Second Place: Emily Heineman
Honorable Mention: Lilly Chase
Honorable Mention: Jackie Shaw
Youth Author Prose
First Place: Jonna-Lynn Alonso
Second Place: KT Nguyen
Honorable Mention: Jackie Shaw
The titles of these works are listed on EPIC’s contest website.
The Tuesday celebration honoring the winners of this year’s writing contest is sponsored by the Edmonds Library, Friends of the Library and EPIC Group Writers. The public is invited.