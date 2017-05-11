EWHS Jazz I arrives in New York City for Essentially Ellington

Members of Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Jazz I band touched down in New York City Wednesday night, ready to compete in the prestigious Essentially Ellington Festival.

Now in its 22nd year, the Essentially Ellington Competition & Festival receives entries from over 4,000 schools nationwide. Only 15 schools’ jazz programs are selected for the annual competition, and two of them this year are from the Edmonds School District: Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace. A third school selected, Mount Si, is also from the Puget Sound region.

Mount Si will be performing on Friday, with Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace following on Saturday. Then, later Saturday afternoon, the top three bands will be chosen for a final concert to determine the order of their placement in the competition.

All performances can be watched live on www.jazz.org/live.

Until then, the schools’ Jazz 1 programs will be rehearsing, performing in jam sessions and interacting with professional jazz performers such as renowned trumpet player and founder of Jazz at Lincoln Center Wynton Marsalis.

— Harper Thomas from The MTHS Hawkeye contributed to this report. My Edmonds News is collaborating with the Hawkeye, which has sent two student journalists to cover the Jazz I band competition at Essentially Ellington

