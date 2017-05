Edmonds’ Fifth Avenue Animal Hospital is partnering with Brigid’s Bottleshop on Saturday, May 13 to raise money for World Vets, an international animal relief organization.

The fundraiser will be from 3-6 p.m. May 13 at Brigid’s Bottleshop, 190 Sunset Ave. S., Ste. C, in Edmonds. Free pint glasses will be distributed with your purchase, while supplies last, and $1 from each purchase will benefit World Vets.

Fifth Animal Hospital will match the total amount raised.