Former Little League World Series players to compete for high school title at Safeco Field

For most high school baseball players, competing in a Major League stadium is a dream come true. But when Edmonds-Woodway High School’s varsity team walks onto Safeco Field Friday night for its state 3A semifinal game vs. Gig Harbor, three of its youngest players will also bring with them memories of competing on another Field of Dreams: Howard J. Lamade Stadium, home to the Little League World Series.

Varsity outfielder/pitcher Ian Michael, infielder/pitcher Tai Starchman and infielder/pitcher Karsen Tjarneberg – all Edmonds-Woodway sophomores – were members of the 2014 Pacific Little League All Star team that made it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn.

And no one could be more thrilled for those players than their former Little League World Series coach, Robley Corsi Jr. “It’s a big thing for these guys,” Corsi said. “I’m super proud.”

Will those sophomores be feeling some jitters before they step onto the home field of Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners Friday night?

Corsi said he believes the players’ appearance in the LLWS spotlight will serve them well at Safeco. “Those nerves are big but they are not as big as they would have been if they hadn’t had that experience,” he said.

During an interview after a Warriors practice Wednesday afternoon, Ian Michael agreed. “It’s a little bit less stressful, just because we’ve been on that big stage,” he said. “We’re used to it.”

The Little League World Series took place before estimated crowds of 20,000 or more per game, not to mention a million viewers watching on national television. By comparison, Casey Johnson of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association estimated the average attendance for past high school baseball championships at Safeco was roughly 8,000 total over two days of games.

“I think it’s really cool that we get to play on that field,” said Tai Starchman.

“I feel like the nerves will be a lot less at Safeco” added Karsen Tjarneberg. “It seems like our team always finds a way to win so we’re confident there.”

Coach Corsi has had a unique opportunity to watch his former players develop. The year after Corsi guided the Little League All Star team of 11- and 12-year-olds to the national tournament, EWHS varsity coach Dan Somoza brought him on board as Edmonds-Woodway’s junior varsity baseball coach.

As a result, Corsi has been able to continue coaching some of his former LLWS players. This year’s JV team — which finished the season with an 11-4-1 conference record (the tie due to a rainout) — includes three more members of that 2014 Pacific Little League team: sophomore Logan Kruse and freshmen Read Carr and Robley Corsi III, who is Corsi’s son.

With boundaries that encompass parts of both Edmonds and Lynnwood, Pacific Little League has been a major contributor to baseball talent at both Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale in recent years, Corsi said. The EWHS baseball varsity team also includes two other Pacific alumni: sophomores Tommy Oda and Gunnar Whitelaw.

Somoza, who grew up in Edmonds and played baseball at Edmonds High School, acknowledged the value of community-based baseball, and having kids in his program who have been playing together since Little League.

“I think a good team is family and they start working together at a younger age,” Somoza said, “and they have a lot of those memories and time together, which creates a stronger bond. When you have that bond, it makes the team stronger and it just brings great energy to the team and they have a lot of fun.”

Added Somoza: “Pacific Little has done a great job and those kids come to Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale, and that’s why those teams are so good.”

According to Corsi, it’s likely that many Pacific Little League alumni will be in the Safeco Field stands Friday night to cheer on EWHS (14-3 league, 19-6 overall) when the Warriors meet Gig Harbor (14-2, 20-3).

The game starts at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to the 3A championship Saturday night — to meet the winner of Friday’s Southridge vs. Mercer Island contest — also underneath the Safeco Field lights at 7 p.m. According to Somoza, senior Nick Hull will start on the mound for the Warriors in the semifinal game.

Losers of both Friday games play at 1 p.m. at Safeco for third and fourth place.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children 5-11 and middle and high school students with ASB, and $8 for seniors 62 and older. Children under age 5 are free. Or you can purchase a pass that covers both days, at a cost of $16 for adults or $11 for students/seniors.

— By Teresa Wippel