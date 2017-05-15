Foundation for Edmonds School District to provide lunch, activities this summer

The Foundation for Edmonds School, in partnership with the YMCA, has organized a free summer meals and activities program Monday-Thursday, June 28-Aug. 24.

Children ages 5-18 are invited to come for lunch at noon, or to join in fun physical activities at three different community locations in Lynnwood and Edmonds:

– Martha Lake Baptist Church, 17319 Larch Way, Lynnwood, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

– Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

– Edgewood Baptist Church, 20406 76th Ave. W., Edmonds, noon-3 p.m.

All programs are free, with no registration required, and are sponsored by The Everett Clinic at Edmonds and the Verdant Health Commission.