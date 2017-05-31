Free trout fishing for kids June 3 at Willow Creek Hatchery

The Edmonds Salmon Chapter Trout Unlimited will host its annual open house this Saturday, June 3 at the Willow Creek Fish Hatchery. The event, held in conjunction with the Edmonds Waterfront Festival, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This annual open house is for the whole family. Free trout fishing is available for kids 12 and under. The Edmonds Salmon Chapter members will clean the fish. Free coffee, popcorn, juice, and cookies will be available. Tours of the fish hatchery will be available. A special attraction this year is an in-hatchery simulation of the salmon in a stream bed and how they interact with the flowing current.

The hatchery is located at 95 Pine St. in Edmonds (northwest corner of Pine Street and Hwy 104).

Waterfront Festival shuttle buses will drop off and pick up people at the festival entrance from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The last bus from the hatchery is at 4 p.m.

Bring the family to the Willow Creek Fish Hatchery and see why the Edmonds Salmon Chapter has been awarded numerous Washington State Trout Unlimited Aquatic Education Awards.

The Willow Creek Hatchery was originally constructed in 1985 by a handful of dedicated fishermen who wanted to help with salmon enhancement in the north Puget Sound and to provide Aquatic Education to school children. In the 30 years since, over 10,000 students have learned about salmon and the importance of stream habitat from field trips to the hatchery.

For more information contact Trout Unlimited at the Willow Creek Fish Hatchery at 425-771-5970 or Gary McConaghy at 206-354-0877