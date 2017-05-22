Girls on the Run of Snohomish County 5K set for June 3

Run for the joy, fitness, t-shirt, companionship of other runners or for all those reasons at the third biannual Girls on the Run of Snohomish County 5k, June 3 at Willis Tucker Park in Snohomish.

The non-competitive, un-timed run is for all ages and for anyone able to run, skip, hop or walk. The run starts at 10 a.m. and is entirely inside the park. Face-painting, poster-making, Happy Hair and more fun activities will start at 9 a.m.

Participation for adults costs $35 and includes a Girls on the Run of Snohomish County t-shirt. Kids ages 7 to 15 cost $15 and also receive a t-shirt. Children under 7 are free and get a shirt as well (if registered). Running Buddies are $10 and get the experience of running with one of the girls in the program on her big day.

Willis Tucker Park is located at 6705 Puget Park Dr. in Snohomish.

Proceeds from the 5k support the Girls on the Run program that began in Snohomish County in 2015 and has served nearly 500 girls since then.

Girls on the Run Snohomish County is a 10-week empowerment program that builds self-awareness, confidence and dedication to fitness in third- through sixth-grade girls. Girls meet with coaches twice a week to learn strategies and skills for successfully navigating through life. As part of the program, girls work toward a goal of completing a 5k.

The program has 17 teams at 16 sites in Edmonds, Everett, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo and Snohomish this spring. In the next year, it will expand to more than 30 sites throughout Snohomish County.

To register for the 5k, visit www.girlsontherunsnoco.org and www.facebook.com/girlsontherunsnoco.