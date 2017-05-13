Habitat for Humanity sponsoring beer, wine and barbecue auction May 20

You’re invited to take a sip and support Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County during a fundraising auction in Snohomish on Saturday, May 20.

Enjoy beer from 10 different local breweries and sample a variety of wine. Live auction items include Disneyland Park Hopper Passes, a spa weekend at the Tulalip Resort and a full-year membership to the Everett YMCA. Other items offered are first pitch at an Everett AquaSox game, and a scenic aerial tour on a Cessna aircraft.

A barbecue lunch will be provided. Live instrumental music will be performed by One Bad Hat. There will be games and children are welcome. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Thomas Family Farm, 9010 Marsh Rd, Snohomish. Cost is $10 per person; $5 for two drink tickets (wine or beer). Purchase tickets at hfhsc.org/auction.

All auction proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity’s home building projects in Everett and Gold Bar.

Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County, an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, is a faith-based, nonprofit housing organization that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.

To learn more, visit hfhsc.org, or call 425-258-6289.