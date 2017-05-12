Happening nearby: One shot in robbery, assault in Lynnwood

Lynnwood police are investigating a robbery and assault that happened early Friday morning in the 5900 block of 177th Street Southwest.

A 19-year-old man living there had set up a meeting to sell marijuana to two others, one of whom was armed with a handgun. The would-be customers attacked the resident.

“The would-be customers started pistol-whipping the 19-year old as they attempted to steal the marijuana,” Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty said. “At some point during this, it is believed the gun used by one of the assailants discharged, but no one was struck.”

The armed assailant also fired several rounds into the residence while the two fled the scene. Once again, no one was struck. However, the 19-year-old resident had armed himself with a gun and fired at the two assailants. At least one of the assailants was struck.

“The assailant that was shot, a 17-year-old male, is currently at Harborview with a single gunshot wound, but is expected to recover,” Doty said. “The 19-year-old resident was treated at an area hospital for serious head lacerations.”

At least one person is in custody. Additional interviews are planned and investigators are now applying for search warrants for the residence. Detectives are actively investigating.