Members of the 65+ 6.0 Harbor Square tennis team braved temperatures up to 108 degrees, 40 mph swirling winds and matches at 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. to win the national championship in Surprise, Ariz., May 5-7.

All are members of Harbor Square Athletic Club. Sarah, Phyllis and Mary are from Shoreline. Charlotte, Liz and JR are from Edmonds, Michele is from Lake Forest Park, and Dominique is from Whidbey Island.