Hazel Miller Plaza becomes a floral showcase thanks to special partnership

1 of 3

Look for another stunning summer of exotic blooms and foliage in Edmonds’ Hazel Miller Plaza, thanks to a very special partnership between the City of Edmonds, Petula Plants of Port Townsend, and the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club.

Bright and early Wednesday morning, the truck from Petula Plants rolled off the ferry accompanied by Petula owners Tonya Cole and Molly Malecki. They headed straight to Hazel Miller Plaza, where they were met by city parks staff and an army of Floretum volunteers armed with trowels, who went right to work putting more than 1,000 plants in the ground.

But it’s more than just a beautiful floral display. Hazel Miller Plaza is also a test garden for a collection of uncommon and exotic plants, many native to warmer and drier climes, to see how well they do in the Pacific Northwest.

“This is the third year we’ve worked with the City of Edmonds and Floretum on this,” said Cole. “We provide the plant materials and the expertise, the Floretum Garden Club donates the labor to plant them, and the city provides the space and general maintenance. We get a test garden, and Edmonds gets a gorgeous public space. It’s a real win-win! And I can’t say enough about the volunteers from Floretum. These folks are real experts at getting plants in the ground fast and right, giving them a solid start and the best chance of survival.”

Added Malecki: “Hazel Miller Plaza is really a jewel box of a garden. The planters, patio and fountain create the perfect ambiance, and the configuration of the surrounding buildings combined with the southwest exposure concentrates sunlight and warmth to create a micro-climate able to support plants that don’t normally thrive here, so we’re adding a few of these to see how they do.”

Many plants will be labeled for identification. As a wholesaler Petula does not sell to individuals, but rather to retail nurseries throughout the region, many right in our neighborhood. According to Malecki, most of the plants being put in at Hazel Miller can be found at Swanson’s and Sky. “And if they don’t have it, tell them to order it for you from Petula,” she added.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel