Heading to Seattle for Folklife? Don’t forget that “lovingly used” trombone!

Seattle-based Music4Life, which provides musical instruments to participating schools for students in need, is asking for donations of “lovingly used” musical instruments.

Music4Life operates programs supporting Edmonds, Mukilteo, Shoreline, Everett, Highline, and Seattle Public Schools. The program acquires used instruments from those who understand that their highest and best use is to put them back into play.

“This Music4Life partnership with the Folklife Festival is a tremendous opportunity to connect with the musicians and audience attending Folklife,” says Edmonds resident David Endicott, Music4Life Co-Founder and President/COO. “If you have a clarinet, a violin or any other musical instrument stored somewhere, bring it to Folklife for donation to Music4Life.”

“For over 45 years, the Northwest Folklife Festival. presented by Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, has been Seattle’s official start to summer,” says festival staffer Michael Chandler. “This Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-29, 2017, at Seattle Center, join your Northwest neighbors and 5,000 performers from across the region for a celebration of our diverse communities, with music and dance for all and many ways to participate. The festival suggests a donation each day to keep Folklife going for future years and is committed to all access.”

Edmonds’ support of Music4Life

Music4Life™ lists among its many supporters the Hazel Miller Foundation, Cascade Symphony Orchestra, Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Questions concerning the Music4Life mission, or about donations to the organization can be directed to David Endicott at davidendicott@live.com