Heart of Edmonds Challenge kicks off, aims for 500 CPR certifications this summer

The Heart of Edmonds 500 Challenge got off to a fantastic start on Saturday, as more than 130 citizens visited Fire Station 17 in downtown Edmonds for mass CPR training.

“It’s our goal to certify 500 citizens in hands-only CPR this summer,” said Fire District 1 spokesperson Leslie Hynes. “We’ll be holding workshops at the Taste of Edmonds and the Waterfront festival, so if you’re not already certified or if you want to brush up your skills, be sure to stop by. It could save a life.”

— Photos by Larry Vogel