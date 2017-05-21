Heart of Edmonds Challenge kicks off, aims for 500 CPR certifications this summer

76
0
1 of 6
Caitrin and Landry Miller team up to administer CPR.
Three-year-old Declan McDonnell-Keogh gets help with his red suspenders.
Joan Procter of Edmonds helps grandson Aston Lipsky back into his street clothes.
Dean Larson gets his blood pressure checked.
Young folks got a chance to practice first aid at the Teddy Bear Clinic. Logan Robertson adjusts the splint on his bear's leg.
Firefighter and trainer Ben Ostrander shows off the heart sticker sign. Each person trained gets to put a sticker on the sign, and at the end of today's session there were 133 citizens newly certified in CPR.

The Heart of Edmonds 500 Challenge got off to a fantastic start on Saturday, as more than 130 citizens visited Fire Station 17 in downtown Edmonds for mass CPR training.

“It’s our goal to certify 500 citizens in hands-only CPR this summer,” said Fire District 1 spokesperson Leslie Hynes. “We’ll be holding workshops at the Taste of Edmonds and the Waterfront festival, so if you’re not already certified or if you want to brush up your skills, be sure to stop by. It could save a life.”

— Photos by Larry Vogel

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here