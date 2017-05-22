Hitting the road this Memorial Day weekend? Plan ahead for smoother travel

With the sun finally making an overdue appearance this year, state roadways are sure to be busy during the Memorial Day weekend, which is often the unofficial kickoff to summer travel.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has the following advice for drivers to get where they’re going with fewer travel headaches:

· Check the WSDOT best times to travel charts to help plan your trip and avoid congestion.

· Get informed about WSDOT’s online tools, including mobile apps, traffic cameras and email alerts.

· Visit online traveler information for traffic, weather and ferry schedules.

· Follow WSDOT’s social media accounts, such as Twitter and Facebook.

· Pre-program your vehicle radio to 530 AM and 1610 AM for highway advisory radio alerts.

· Call 5-1-1 for updated road conditions.

· Leave extra time for travel during the holidays to avoid rushing or distraction.

Most state highway construction work is suspended through the holiday weekend – including Monday, May 29 – to ease congestion.

In the Puget Sound, weekend toll rates will be in effect on Monday, May 29, on the State Route 520 bridge. The Interstate 405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on that day as well.

In the mountains, late-season snowfall prevented WSDOT from opening State Route 410 over Chinook Pass in time for the holiday as initially hoped. A specific reopening date has not been determined. On the west side, State Route 123 Cayuse Pass opened at 8 a.m. Friday, May 19. Travelers headed eastbound can access Cayuse Pass via US 12 and SR 123, and those headed westbound can access the pass at the Crystal Mountain Boulevard gate on SR 410.

Travelers making a trip by ferry, train, personal aircraft or bus also should plan ahead to avoid holiday delays:

· Anticipate heavy ferry traffic for the holiday and plan accordingly. Peak travel times on most routes are expected to be westbound Thursday and Friday, May 25-26, and eastbound, Monday, May 29. Check the Washington State Ferries website, www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries, or call toll-free 888-808-7977 for details, including reservations on some routes. Customers also can bypass vehicle lines by traveling as a walk-on passenger.

· Amtrak Cascades passengers are encouraged to purchase tickets early and should plan to arrive at the station one hour before departure. All Amtrak Cascades trains require reservations. Visit www.amtrakcascades.com or call 800–USA–RAIL for details.

· For information about traveling via state-operated airports, visit www.wsdot.wa.gov/aviation/airports/Amenities.htm or call 800-552-0666.

· Check with your local public transit agency for any holiday schedule or service changes, including some Dial-A-Ride and fixed-route service that may not run on holidays.