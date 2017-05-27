Honor the fallen at these Edmonds Memorial Day events

Edmonds will host two Memorial Day events this Monday, May 29 to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

First, the 35th Annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Edmonds Memorial Cemetery and Columbarium at 11 a.m. This year, the ceremony will remember those who served during the Vietnam conflict. Special honors will be paid to the local young men who lost their lives during that time. The cemetery entrance is located at 820 15th St. S.W., Edmonds.

The event always draws a large crowd, so arrive early and bring a lawn chair.

At 2 p.m., there will be a ribbon-cutting dedication ceremony for the long-awaited Edmonds Veterans Plaza, located at 5th Avenue North and Bell Street (outside the Public Safety Complex).

Speakers include Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert P. “Bob” Otto, Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling, renowned military artist Michael Reagan and 21st District State Rep. Strom Peterson.

Ultimately, nearly $700,000 in private funds was raised to complete the plaza, and on Monday, Memorial Day, May 29, the dream becomes reality.

The dedication ceremony begins at 2 p.m. at 5th Avenue North and Bell Street, adjacent to the Edmonds Public Safety building. The public is encouraged to attend.

Finally, if you dine at 190 Sunset from 4-10 p.m. on Memorial Day, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Veterans Plaza fund.