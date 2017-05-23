Hot dog: Warm weather in forecast for Memorial Day weekend

Warm weather is in the forecast for the holiday weekend, just in time for the opening of the Hazel Miller Spray Park at Edmonds City Park.

“When we get into the weekend, we’ll be looking at pretty much a carbon copy of what we saw yesterday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Dustin Guy told our online news partner The Seattle Times early Tuesday.

After a hitting a record 83 degrees on Monday, the Seattle area is expected to see cooler temperatures Wednesday. But the mercury will ciimb back up into the 70s on Thursday and Friday, before peaking in the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday, Guy said. Come Monday — Memorial Day — temperatures will dip back into the high 70s, Guy said.

Opened last year, the Hazel Miller Spray Park features specific areas designed for toddlers, families and teens, and includes an innovative pump and filtration system that filters, purifies and recirculates 5,000 gallons of water through its various jets, spigots and fountains. The $784,487 project was partially funded by a Washington State Recreation Conservation Grant, a Hazel Miller Foundation Grant and a donation from Snohomish County.