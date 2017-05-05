Interested in attending Edmonds CC? Learn more during May 6 events

Edmonds Community College is hosting a #DiscoverEdmondsCC event from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, so that prospective students can experience life as an Edmonds CC Triton. Take a tour of our on-campus residence hall, learn about academic programs, student services, campus life, and more.

Schedule of events:

1 p.m. 32nd Annual Powwow grand entry, Seaview Gym; Triton Baseball game, Edmonds CC vs. Skagit Valley College, Triton Field

3-6 p.m. Student Housing Open House, Rainier Place Residence Hall

3:30 p.m. Programs and Resource Fair, outside of Snoqualmie Hall (weather permitting); Campus tour, meet at Snoqualmie Hall; Triton Baseball game, Edmonds CC vs. Skagit Valley College, Triton Field

4:30 p.m. Campus tour, meet at Snoqualmie Hall

5:30 p.m. Campus tour, meet at Snoqualmie Hall

7 p.m. 32nd Annual Powwow grand entry, Seaview Gym

This event is free and open to the public. For directions and a campus map, go to edcc.edu/campus. For more information, contact Admissions and Outreach at 425-640-1706 or admissions@edcc.edu.