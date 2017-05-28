All are invited to walk the St. Alban’s labyrinth on Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds suggests you consider spending time reflecting about your loved ones while walking a labyrinth. The grass labyrinth at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, located at 21405 82nd Place W., is around the back of the church and is always open for a meditative walk to honor those who have died.

A labyrinth walking is a form of meditation that has been practiced by nearly every religious tradition since ancient times. Church member Maryellen Young describes it as “a pattern with a purpose. Walking a labyrinth is a gift we give to ourselves because it offers us a chance to take time out from our busy lives, to leave schedules and stress behind. What a wonderful way to remember the blessings of past times spent with loved ones who are no longer with us.”

In honor of Memorial Day, the labyrinth is decorated with American flags.

A brochure is available at the church that provides more information about walking a labyrinth. Visitors are asked to sign the guest book so the church knows the labyrinth is being used and appreciated.