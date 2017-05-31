June 6 Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary speaker to talk about heroic flight

Come to the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club meeting Tuesday, June 6 and hear the story behind Edmonds resident and Rotarian Mike Montgomery’s award of the Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism in aerial flight on Dec 5th, 1971.

Montgomery’s historic ditching of a P-3 Orion sub-hunter in Subic Bay, the Philippines, was the first successful ditching of that aircraft, and it’s still talked about today.

You’ll hear Capt. Montgomery’s dramatic and electrifying tale, which puts you in that airplane with his crew as they struggle to overcome a cascading series of engine failures and systems malfunctions, leading – very quickly – to …. well, you’re just going to have to be there and hear it for yourself.

The Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers meeting begins at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Anthony’s Beach Café. Guests welcome. Breakfast is $15.