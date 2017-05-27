Just arrived for Memorial weekend shopping: Edmonds Museum Market Bags

1 of 2

As we welcome the third week of the Garden Market season, it is our pleasure to announce the arrival of the new Market Bags. These bags are a collaboration of artwork by one of our market vendors, and sponsored by some of our favorite market vendors who have been with us for years.

Cost is $10, including tax.

We will have all the fixings you will be looking for to highlight your Memorial Day picnics and get togethers. Pick up some Sunshine Salsa from Bubba, a refreshing shrub from Sweet Caroline’s or a delicious iced coffee from Middle Fork, and don’t forget your asparagus and other veggies from Alvarez and Frog Song. Unfortunately, no strawberries yet, but with the weather getting steadily warmer, we hope to have plenty of berries in just a week.

You will notice when you join us this weekend that some of our vendors have moved around a bit. Don’t fret, just ask at the information booth, and they will be able to direct you to the vendor you seek.

And while you are there, pick up your Market Bag, and enjoy the day.

— Christina Martin, Market Manager