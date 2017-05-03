Just in time for Cinco de Mayo: Casa Oaxaca opens at Five Corners

1 of 6

Wednesday was opening day for Casa Oaxaca, and the new Mexican restaurant at Five Corners (in the former Soup’s On space) hits it out of the ball park — literally

Authentic cuisine from Oaxaca includes chapulines — a popular snack item at Mariners games. I’m gonna make you all use Google translate if you aren’t familiar. I want to see reader posts — who’s tried these?

Food is fresh, exquisitely prepared and plated with style. I’ll let the photos convince you. . . for now. A full review to follow next week.

— Kathy Passage