Just in time for Cinco de Mayo: Casa Oaxaca opens at Five Corners

113
0
1 of 6
Horchata: fresh fruit, nuts, spices.
Casa Oaxaca interior.
Strawberry margarita
Menelas: soft, tender, handmade corn tortillas with savory toppings.
Fresh chips w Coloradito and queso fresco.
Chapluines-- a big hit at the Mariners game -- comes to Edmonds.

Wednesday was opening day for Casa Oaxaca, and the new Mexican restaurant at Five Corners (in the former Soup’s On space) hits it out of the ball park — literally

Authentic cuisine from Oaxaca includes chapulines — a popular snack item at Mariners games. I’m gonna make you all use Google translate if you aren’t familiar. I want to see reader posts — who’s tried these?

Food is fresh, exquisitely prepared and plated with style. I’ll let the photos convince you. . . for now. A full review to follow next week.

— Kathy Passage

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here