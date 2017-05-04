Learn more about China travel at Edmonds Museum meeting May 15

Beijing: The Great Wall, Forbidden City

Xi’an: Terra Cotta Warriors

Shanghai: Bund

See all this and more on the upcoming 10-day grand tour of China sponsored by the Edmonds Historical Museum. Tour dates are Sept, 25 through Oct. 4. Want to learn more? Mark your calendars to attend a visa orientation on May 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the museum.

Citslinc International, has been bringing American groups to China since 1995. Citslinc provides seasoned, English-speaking guides, modern buses and accommodations and meals in four- and five-star hotels and restaurants, all for $2,500.00.

This is not the first time Citslinc has brought Edmonds citizens to China. They also operated the 2014 tour sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce — so they not only know China, but they know Edmonds travelers.

In addition, the group will be accompanied by experienced China traveler Valerie Claypool, who has been on the last two Edmonds Chamber trips and will be returning this year.

There are still some spaces left, so if you’ve always wanted to visit China, here is your chance. And be sure to attend the May 15 at 5:30 VISA orientation at the Edmonds Historical Museum, 118 5th Ave. N., in downtown Edmonds. You’ll meet the other travelers, learn more about the itinerary and have the chance to ask questions.

Questions can also be directed to Valerie Claypool at 206-335-9665.