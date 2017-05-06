Learn more about Edmonds trees, thanks to the Tree Board

The City of Edmonds Tree Board is encouraging citizens to take a walk along Main Street or 5th Avenue South and enjoy the beauty of local trees.

Green signs have been placed on the street trees to provide educational information that includes the species and variety of the tree, as well as the list of benefits that trees bring to our environment.

Tree Board member Jed Marshall created the informational guidelines and Bill Phipps helped placed the signs on the trees.

The signs will be up for about two weeks, and information is available to citizens to allow them to calculate the benefits of trees near them.