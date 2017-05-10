Let’s Get ReadyTogether: Developing emergency procedures for your workplace or school

Disasters can happen at any time. If you are away from home, do you know where to find safe shelter locations? Do you know what the emergency procedures are for your child’s school or for your workplace? Know how to make sure you and your loved ones are safe in a disaster, no matter where you are, during the latest in a series of “ReadyTogether” video tips.

It’s part of a campaign launched by Snohomish County Fire District 1 in partnership with the My Neighborhood News Network (My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today), and sponsored by ServPro.

You can also find more details on the ReadyTogether web page here. And you can watch more emergency preparedness video tips here.