Lions Club sponsoring White Cane Day in Edmonds May 6

The Edmonds Lions Club is sponsoring White Cane Day on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Edmonds’ Westgate QFC and the West Lynnwood QFC

All contributions to White Cane Days benefit the sight preservation and restoration programs of the Northwest Lions Foundation, including:

– Assistance to people in their communities who need treatment for sight loss but cannot afford it.

– Free health screenings for vision, hearing, glaucoma, diabetes, and high blood pressure. About 30 percent of the people screened find they have health problems of which they were previously unaware.

– Special grants to Lions Clubs and other community organizations to help support vision and hearing-related programs in their local areas.

For more information on the Edmonds Lions Clubs activities, contact Vern Woods, White Cane Days Chair, at 425-789-3446 or Jim Forgey, Membership Chair at 206-406-2063.