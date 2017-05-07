Local music scholar performs at Lincoln Center

Meadowdale High School graduate, Ryan Petriello, recently performed with fellow Ithaca College (IC) music department classmates in a concert at Lincoln Center.

The April 29 performance titled “The Exquisite Hour: MusIC of Love and Rapture,” featured the Ithaca College Choir, Chamber Orchestra and Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Calvin Wiersma, assistant professor of performance studies, and Janet Galvan, professor of performance studies.

Of the event, Ryan posted to his Facebook page, “What a surreal experience; I’m so glad I got to share it with these wonderful people.” Pictured with him are cello section members who performed under conductor Wiersma.

“A Saturday night performance in one of our country’s major performing halls is a big deal,” said Galvan. “A very large audience is also a big deal. This is a life-changing experience, and our students rose to the occasion. I could not be more proud of each of the ensembles that performed.”