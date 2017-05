An electronics recycling event benefiting Meadowdale High School music and arts programs is set from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6 in the high school parking lot.

Unwanted electronics such as computers, laptops, televisions, e-readers or even larger appliances like refrigerators or washer/dryers are welcome at this donation-driven event, benefiting the Meadowdale Arts and Music Booster Club (MAMBO).