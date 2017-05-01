May 6 Watershed Fun Fair kicks off month of activities at Edmonds Demo Garden

The Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden located at the Willow Creek Hatchery is featuring four events in May, including the 2017 Watershed Fun Fair this Saturday, May 6.

Here’s the event lineup:

Saturday, May 6

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

2017 Watershed Fun Fair

Edmonds Parks and Recreation Department

A fun family event chock full of exhibits, games, crafts, nature walks and activities especially for kids. This year’s theme is Singin’ in the Rain Garden. Take a tour of Edmonds’ newest rain garden cluster (1:30-3 p.m), learn about fish, backyard wildlife habitat, soil and water conservation and more, all geared towards learning how to protect Puget Sound. Dance like bees with Urban Farmer Lisa Taylor and her Garden Critter Academy at the pollinator dance party starting at 12:30 p.m. Call 425-771-0227 for more information.

Saturday, May 13

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Work Party at the Demo Garden

All are invited to help with clean up, weeding, mulching and garden maintenance. Tools and garden gloves, training and supervision, coffee, juice and snacks will be provided. It is also a good opportunity to learn about native plants.

Saturday, May 20

1:30-3:30 p.m.

Art and the Garden Workshop

with Nancy Moore and April Richardson

Nancy and April will share their experience and knowledge about native plants, field sketching and drawing, and creating dyes from local native plants. There will be opportunities to practice and create your own art too.

Sunday, May 21

1-3 p.m.

National Turtle Day

Amphibian expert Thayer Cueter will provide information about our own Washington native Western Pond Turtle and what you can do to protect this species. You will also hear about the turtle adoption program during this workshop for all ages.

All of these May activities will be at the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden located at the Willow Creek Hatchery, 95 Pine Street in Edmonds on the northwest corner of Pine Street and Edmonds Way. Free parking is available on Pine Street with some parking for those with limited mobility is available in the small parking lot at the hatchery down the driveway.

Programs at the volunteer-run community garden are free but donations are always appreciated. More information is on the Facebook page for Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden or at www.pilchuckaubon.org. Or you can contact 425-771-8165 or email garden@pilchuckaudubon.org.