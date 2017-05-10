McDonald McGarry Insurance to host annual shredding event, food drive May 20

McDonald McGarry Insurance will host a free shredding event and food drive on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the agency’s parking lot at 630 Main St. in downtown Edmonds.

In partnership with Grange Insurance Association, McDonald McGarry will have a LeMay Mobile Shredding truck on site so you can safely shred your confidential records and information.

People may bring up to three paper bags or office boxes of sensitive materials, and there is no need to remove staples or paper clips. You can watch your documents being shredded on the truck’s monitors. This event is scheduled to last until 1 p.m., but the truck fills fast, so early arrival is recommended.

Again this year, McDonald McGarry Insurance is collecting food for people and pets to be donated to the Edmonds Food Bank. When you pack up your paperwork, they ask you to consider bringing along some food or kibble for our neighbors in need.

In the nine years that McDonald McGarry has hosted the shredding event at their office, they have shredded over seven tons of documents and collected over five vans of food for the Edmonds Food Bank.

To learn more, call 425-774-3200 or email info@mcdonaldmcgarry.com.