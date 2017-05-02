In Memoriam: Don Duke Kobs

Don Duke Kobs died peacefully with his wife and children by his side in Backus, Minnesota on April 22, 2017 at the age of 81.

Don is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter Kris; son Kurt, daughter-in-law Ginger and their son Hunter; grandson Kurt, granddaughter-in-law Angie, and great grandchildren Audrina and Troy.

Don and Kathy moved to Edmonds in 1968, where they built their family and home. Don taught school for the Edmonds School District and was active in the community. Later, Don did general contracting work until he retired and moved to his beloved place on the lake in 1997. Don and Kathy maintained their many friendships in Edmonds over the years.

Don’s family plans to have a celebration of his life at a later date. If you would like to memorialize him, please send donations in Don’s name to the following organization of your choice:

· Paws and Claws at 2949 State Hwy 371 NW, PO BOX 175, Hackensack, MN 56452

· Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave, Chicago IL 60601 or online at alz.org

· St. Croix Hospice Support Foundation at 7200 Hudson Blvd N., S 230, Oakdale MN 55128

The family would like to give their endless gratitude to all of Don’s wonderful “girlfriends” who did much more than care for him at Dignity & Grace.

Sudden Silence

Slowly memories bring sounds

To fill the heart.

Love once shared

Bridges the gap forever.