In memoriam: The Reverend Father Joseph L. Petosa

On May 5, 2017, the world lost an angel on earth. Father Joseph Petosa passed away peacefully at the age of 87. Born in March, 1930 to Italian immigrants Michel and Mary Petosa, Father Petosa was raised within a large family being the first son, among what was to be a family of 10.

His siblings were all accomplished business owners within the local community, but Father Petosa took the lead as the family patriarch upon his ordination in 1955. The family lived in the Greenlake area and Father Petosa attended St. Benedict’s Elementary, then went on to attend St. Edwards Seminary for high school and college, after which he was ordained on May 21, 1955 in St. James Cathedral by Archbishop Thomas A. Connolly.

Father Petosa served as pastor of Assumption Parish in Seattle (1982-88), St. Luke Parish in Shoreline (1971-82) and St. Mary of the Valley Parish in Monroe (1966-71). He also served at St. Brendan Parish in Bothell (1965-66), St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Tacoma (1964-65) and Holy Rosary Parish in Seattle (1955-64). Father Petosa’s first mass as a priest and last assignment as a pastor were at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Everett. Although he was officially “retired,” he continued to be actively involved in both Holy Rosary Parish in Edmonds, and Our Lady of Perpetual Help until his death.

Father Petosa played many roles in his life. He was first and foremost a son, brother, uncle, friend, mentor and priest. His generosity and gentle spirit touched thousands across the Puget Sound region as he worked tirelessly within his loving vocation as a Catholic Priest. A brilliant scholar and devout follower of the faith, Father Petosa’s words and sermons were favorites among the parishes he served within. His commitment had him serving mass and helping others into his final days.

Father Petosa is preceded in death by his parents Michel and Mary, and his siblings John, Robert, Thomas, Claire, Patricia, Nick and Leo. He is survived by his brothers Vince (Karen), Michael (Janette), and sisters-in-law Betty Jo and Marina. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Too many to list as he touched thousands of lives within his 87 years of life, and 62 years of service within the Catholic community.

A rosary and vigil will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Everett, on Sunday, May 14 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at Holy Rosary Parish in Edmonds on Monday, May 15 at 11 a.m.

Remembrances may be made to Catholic Community Services; or to Holy Rosary Catholic School, 770 Aloha St., Edmonds, WA 98020.

Please share memories at www.becksfuneralhome.com.