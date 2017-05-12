‘In Your Mother’s Arms’ photography at Walnut Street Coffee this month

You can help by donating items and funds to Mary’s Place, a shelter for homeless women, children and families.

Donate new women’s or kids socks and diapers from now through May 15 and you will receive one entry for a chance to win a full photo session with Megan Hooks Photography ($600 value) or Coffee for Mom and Me gift basket from Walnut Street Coffee ($100 value).

In addition, Megan Hooks Photography will donate 10 percent of every session booked during this show to Mary’s Place.

Walnut Street Coffee is located at 410 Walnut St. in downtown Edmonds.

Call or email for details: 206-830-0890 or hello@meganhooks.com.