Movie exploring new educational approaches to be shown at MTHS May 11

The Edmonds School District is presenting a free movie event, “Beyond Measure – “A film of inspiring stories from the forefront of innovation in education,” Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. in the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater.

From the movie’s website:

Rather than ask why our students fail to measure up, this film asks us to reconsider the greater purpose of education. What if our education system valued personal growth over test scores? Put inquiry over mimicry? Encouraged passion over rankings? What if we decided that the higher aim of school was not the transmission of facts or formulas, but the transformation of every student? And what if this paradigm-shift was driven from the ground up? By students, parents, and educators? By all of us?

The screening with last approximately 90 minutes with a brief discussion following the film.

For more information, visit: http://beyondmeasurefilm.com/edmonds-school-district/