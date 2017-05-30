No injuries as fire damages Edmonds home Monday night

No one was injured in a fire that caused heavy damage to an Edmonds home Monday night.

The fire was reported at 9:37 p.m. at a split-level home in the 19800 block of 77th Place West. “Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls and flames were coming out front windows of the home when the first firefighters arrived,” said Leslie Hynes, public information officer for Snohomish County Fire District 1, which provides fire and emergency medical services in Edmonds.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. About 25 firefighters from Fire District 1 and the Lynnwood Fire Department responded. It took about 25 minutes to get the fire under control.

The fire left the house uninhabitable and displaced the man who lived there.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Investigators don’t expect to have an update before Tuesday morning.