Northwest Veterans Museum grand opening in Lynnwood May 6

Community members and local veterans are invited to the Grand Opening of the Northwest Veterans Museum at Heritage Park this Saturday,

The museum will be a place for veterans to share their history, stories and meet each other. The museum was created from a partnership between the City of Lynnwood and many veterans organizations.

“The City of Lynnwood is committed to making Lynnwood a Veteran-Supportive City where our nation’s heroes can live, work, educate, recreate and thrive,” city officials stated in a press release. Earlier this year, the City of Lynnwood and Verdant Health also created a Veteran’s Cafe to support local veterans. Sebastian’s Place for homeless veterans and the the One Stop Veteran’s Resource Center are other recent initiatives aimed to benefit local veterans.

Displays at the museum will primarily showcase items from WWI, WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Storm, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

The Grand Opening Ceremony will be on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guided tours will be available all day. At 11 a.m., Edmonds-Woodway High School’s band will perform. At noon, a ceremony featuring speakers and presentations will begin.

Parking is very limited at Heritage Park, so visitors are highly encouraged to park at the Lynnwood Convention Center, located at 3711 196th St. S.W., where a free shuttle bus will be available for transportation to and from the museum.

The museum’s regular hours will be Monday, Thursday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heritage Park is located at 19921 Poplar Way in Lynnwood.