Pacific Baseball Club to hold team tryouts May 21

Pacific Baseball Club will be holding team tryouts for 10U, 11U and 12U teams on Sunday, May 21 from 1-3:30 p.m.

The tryouts will be held at Westgate Elementary, 9601 220th St. S.W., in Edmonds.

Pacific Baseball Club is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that fields competitive tournament baseball teams. According to a team announcement, Pacific Baseball Club provides winter training with MLB professional coaches and is an affordable alternative to select baseball.

Players from Edmonds, Lynnwood, Brier, Shoreline, Mukilteo and surrounding communities are invited to turn out and learn more about the club.