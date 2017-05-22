Phoenix Theatre plans a party and open rehearsal for Tuesday evening

Tuesday, May 23

7 p.m.

Crossing Delancey

Directed by David Bailey

Sneak Peek on Rehearsals!

The Phoenix Theatre

Upper level Firdale Shopping Plaza

9673 Firdale Ave.

If you have ever wondered how actors and directors get ready for opening night, this is your opportunity to get a behind the scenes sneak peek.

The Phoenix Theatre is holding its second open-to-fans and friends rehearsal – and you are invited! This event will be complimented by wine and snacks, insider’s jokes, irreverent insults, and clever repartee.

The region’s funniest troupe is rehearsing for its Friday, June 2 opening night of Crossing Delancey and director David Bailey – and cast – will show you the process, answer questions, and kibitz about one of the most endearingly sweet plays to be written by Susan Sandler.

If you saw the movie by the same name and starring Amy Irving and Peter Riegert, you know that the story line is about Isabel, a modern young woman who lives alone and works in a Manhattan book shop. When she is not working, or pining after the handsome author she is crushing on, she is visiting her grandmother on the Lower East Side.

Her irascible grandmother and her friend, the matchmaker, have found a “good catch” for Isabel, whose initial reluctance finally gives way to a blossoming romance.

Come with questions for the director and cast – enjoy the hospitality of The Phoenix Theatre and have an evening of fun!

The curtain rises on Crossing Delancey June 2. Get tickets for yourself and your friends through this link