Photo gallery: All that jazz in Edmonds Saturday as Jazz Connection comes to town

It was a day of outstanding jazz Saturday as the 17th Annual Edmonds Jazz Connection arrived in downtown Edmonds. Sponsored by the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, the event featured an outstanding lineup of award-winning Pacific Northwest student jazz programs.

The Daybreakers Rotary Club also awarded scholarships to the following students:

Michael Fishman, Meadowdale High School Choir

Emi Nakashima, Meadowdale HS Band

Cameron Sterenfels, Lynnwood HS Band

Andrew Sumabat, Mountlake Terrace HS Band

Cedar Lange, Edmonds-Woodway Band

Here are photo galleries, by school:

EWHS Jazz 1



1 of 5

Meadowdale HS Vocal Jazz

1 of 7

Meadowdale Middle School Jazz Band

1 of 4

Meadowdale High School Jazz Band

1 of 7

— Photos by Larry Vogel