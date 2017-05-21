Photo gallery: All that jazz in Edmonds Saturday as Jazz Connection comes to town

The Edmonds Elementary Jazz Choir performs under the direction of Susie Reese.

It was a day of outstanding jazz Saturday as the 17th Annual Edmonds Jazz Connection arrived in downtown Edmonds. Sponsored by the Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club, the event featured an outstanding lineup of award-winning Pacific Northwest student jazz programs.

The Daybreakers Rotary Club also awarded scholarships to the following students:

Michael Fishman, Meadowdale High School Choir

Emi Nakashima, Meadowdale HS Band

Cameron Sterenfels, Lynnwood HS Band

Andrew Sumabat, Mountlake Terrace HS Band

Cedar Lange, Edmonds-Woodway Band

Here are photo galleries, by school:

EWHS Jazz 1

Edmonds-Woodway sax player Natalie Whitlock doubles as a vocalist.
Another Edmonds-Woodway vocalist, Unathi Machyo hits all the right notes while she carries the band.
Baritone sax player Kyle Bainbridge provides some impressive notes for EWHS Jazz Band 1.
Bassist Rodney Ocfemia shows his stuff for EWHS Jazz Band 1.
- EWHS Drummer Cedar Lange was honored with a $2,000 scholarship presented by Howard Chermak of Chermak Construction and Chris Lindberg. Lange maintained a 3.79 GPA through high school while performing leadership roles in several high school clubs. Lange will attend the California Institute of Arts and will pursue a career in music.

Meadowdale HS Vocal Jazz

The Meadowdale High School Vocal Jazz Choir under the direction of Jeff Horenstein.
Meadowdale's Michael Fishman, who won a $2,000 scholarship from Daybreakers Rotary, puts his all into a vocal solo.
Meadowdale guitarist Matt Vo does some fancy work on the fretboard backing up the vocal choir.
Katie Dressen hits the right notes in her solo for the Meadowdale Jazz Choir
Meadowdale's Josh Reynolds shows his stuff.
Jamie Reece of the Reece Homes Team, one of the event sponsors, presents Meadowdale's Michael Fishman with a $2,000 scholarship. A senior, Fishman will be starting at the University of Washington this fall, majoring in English, Hebrew and Middle East studies.
- Scholarship recipient Michael Fishman with parents and 25-year Edmonds residents Stan and Nancy.

Meadowdale Middle School Jazz Band

Bruce Laven, director of the Meadowdale Middle Jazz Band, holds the mike for baritone saxophonist Tronna Thrasher.
Meadowdale Middle trumpet player Thomas Stancik channels Miles Davis.
Laven's Meadowdale Middle Jazz Band invited audience participation with maracas and other percussion instruments.
A group photo of the Meadowdale Middle Jazz Band.

Meadowdale High School Jazz Band

Director David Hawke and the Meadowdale High School Jazz Band.
Vibes player and congo drummer Emi Nakashima was one of the students honored with a $2000 Scholarship from Daybreakers Rotary.
David Hawke with the Meadowdale HS Jazz Band sax section.
Meadowdale HS bassist Novchaly Keo.
- Brent Johnson shows how it's done on the trombone.
Scott Barnes, Visual and Performing Arts Manager for the Edmonds School District, presents Meadowdale HS band director David Hawke with a 2017 Jazz Connection commemorative poster.
Jazz Connection Director Chris Lindberg of the Daybreakers Rotary presents Emi Nakahima of Meadowdale High School with a $2,000 scholarship. Nakashima has maintained a near-perfect 3.96 GPA while involved in an array of activities and clubs across the school. She will start at the UW this fall and plans to major in biochemistry.

— Photos by Larry Vogel

