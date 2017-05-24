Port Commission candidate Angela Harris to hold campaign kickoff event June 11

Angela Harris is officially launching her campaign for the Port of Edmonds Commission District 1 spot with a kickoff event Sunday, June 11 in Edmonds.

Harris, a senior business program manager at Microsoft, will face incumbent Commission District 1 Commissioner Frederick Gouge, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Bain, during the November general election.

Her kickoff event will run from 5-7:30 p.m. at a supporter’s Edmonds home; the address will be provided upon RSVP to Angela@AngelaInEdmonds.com. Or you can learn more at the candidate’s website: angelainedmonds.com/campaignkickoff.html.