Prep baseball: Edmonds-Woodway beats Shorewood for district title

Behind the arm of senior Nick Hull, a motivated Edmonds-Woodway squad topped Shorewood 2-1 in a pitcher’s duel to win the Class 3A Northwest District title Saturday afternoon at Meridian Fields in Shoreline, our online news partner The Seattle Times reported.

The victory was the first for the Warriors over the Thunderbirds this season. Shorewood (17-6) closed out its regular season with back-to-back, two-run victories against Edmonds-Woodway (17-6) on May 1-2. But the Warriors had a one-game advantage in the league standings heading to the district tournament.

Both teams advance to the Class 3A state tournament which begins at regional sites Saturday. Edmonds-Woodway, which will play in Mount Vernon at 1 p.m. next Saturday, returns to the state for the first time since 2012.

