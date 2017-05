Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Brandon Mitchell hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to give the Warriors a 4-3 win over Snohomish in a District I 3A semifinal game Tuesday at Meridian Park fields in Shoreline.

The Warriors, now 16-6, now face Shorewood at 4 p.m. Saturday at Meridian Park for the district title game, although both teams are already headed for state.

You can see the tournament brackets here.