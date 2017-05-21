Prep baseball playoffs: After two wins Saturday, Warriors headed to Safeco Field

1 of 7

For the first time in school history, Edmonds-Woodway High School’s baseball team has made it to the state semifinals.

The Warriors accomplished that feat by winning two regional games Saturday at Skagit College in Mount Vernon to punch their ticket to the state tourney. They will meet Gig Harbor in a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Friday, May 26 at Safeco Field.

To get there, Edmonds-Woodway (19-6) first defeated Mountain View 3-1. E-W starting pitcher Nick Hull struck out 10, with four hits and three walks in six-plus innings. Then later in the afternoon, the Warriors beat Arlington 8-7 in a 10-inning nail biter.

Tickets for Friday night’s game at Safeco Field are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. Or you can buy an all-tournament pass for $16 adults or $11 for seniors/students.

The state championship game will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27 between the winner of the Edmonds-Woodway-Gig Harbor game and the Southridge-Mercer Island game, which will be at 4 p.m. Friday. The losers of Friday’s games will play for third and fourth place in a 1 p.m. game Saturday.

You can see the bracket here.