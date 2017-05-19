Prep baseball playoffs: Warriors to face Mountain View in regional round of state tourney Saturday

Nick Hull and his Edmonds-Woodway baseball team are unassuming. Kind of like a turbo Honda Civic with rusted paint.

“You think it’s not much and easy to break,” Hull told our online news partner The Seattle Times. “Then you see a Corvette on the freeway, downshift and rip on them. That’s what happens when you see our team, then we start hitting and they can’t catch up.”

Hull laughs. Perhaps it’s not that easy. But the Warriors (17-6) are ranked third in Class 3A in the Washington Baseball Poll and feeling confident headed into the regional round of the state tournament on Saturday. Edmonds-Woodway faces Mountain View (13-8) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Dream Field in Mount Vernon. Hull, a 5-foot-9 right-handed pitcher, will be on the mound.

You can read more in The Seattle Times story here.