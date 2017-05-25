Prep girls golf: Warriors’ Monahan places 30th in state 3A golf tournament

Edmonds-Woodway’s Frances Monahan led a group of four Edmonds School District high school golfers that competed in WIAA state tournaments on Tuesday and Wednesday in Eastern Washington. Monahan finished tied for 30th in the girls state tourney held in Kennewick.

Also competing at state this year were Abby Douglas of Lynnwood High School, Brianna Schalk of Edmonds-Woodway and Evan Olson of Meadowdale.

The girls and boys state tournaments were two-round affairs with the fields of 80 at each tourney cut in half after the completion of the first round of play. Douglas, Schalk and Olson all missed the cuts of their respective tournaments.

Monahan scored a 92 on the first day of competition in the girls 3A state tournament played at Canyon Lakes Golf Course; the E-W Warrior recorded a 93 in round two on Wednesday for a two-round final score of 41-over-par 185.

Douglas’ 99 and Schalk’s 108 in round one wasn’t good enough to make it into the top 40 golfers that played in round two of the girls’ tournament on Wednesday.

The Canyon Lakes layout proved to be a tough challenge for the state competitors as only two of 120 rounds played were scored under par.

Olson was one of 34 golfers that didn’t make the cut of six-over-par at the boys’ tournament held at Columbia Point Golf Course in Richland. Forty-six golfers scored a 77 or better on the first day of competition on Tuesday to earn a spot in Wednesday’s second round; 10 were under par after the first 18 holes of the tournament.

Brittany Kwon of Central Kitsap took home the girls 3A individual crown with a one-under-par 143, a sizzling 66 in the first round and a 77 on Wednesday in the second round. The Mercer Island Islanders won the girls 3A girls title.

Spencer Tibbits of Fort Vancouver won the boys 3A individual title with a seven-under par-137, a 69 in the first round and a 68 on Wednesday. The Redmond Mustangs won the boys 3A team championship.

WIAA 3A State Golf Tournaments, May 23-24 (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale results)

WIAA 3A Girls State Golf Tournament, Canyon Lakes Golf Course, Kennewick (18 holes each round, par 72

Frances Monahan (Edmonds-Woodway) 92 93 — 185

Abby Douglas (Lynnwood) 99 (failed to make cut of 93)

Brianna Schalk (Edmonds-Woodway) 108 (failed to make cut of 93)